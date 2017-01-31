Latest News

15th Annual Homelessness Marathon

On Wednesday February 22nd, 2017, Local 107.3 FM in Saint John, NB will host the 2017 Homelessness Marathon.  Having aired the annual overnight radio marathon for a number of years, we are proud to take the opportunity to organize this year’s broadcast. This year marks

Local-FM Volunteer Awards 2017

Local-FM was very happy to hold its first annual Volunteer Awards 2017 on January 14th at the Five & Dime located in Uptown Saint John! Eleven awards were delivered to our volunteer base, nine chosen by staff and two voted on by the public. Enjoy some photos from the ...

Local 107.3FM Polar Plunge

On January 28 at 1:00 PM, come on out for a quick polar dip at the Irving Nature Park in support of your UNBSJ campus-based community radio station Local 107.3FM We are looking for crazy, calculating, community driven donors. The cost is only $10 with 100 percent of the ...

Local Responder : Episode #5 : Abigail Smith

Hey Local-FM friends! “Local Responder” Episode #5 hit the airwaves today with our fifth special guest Abigail Smith! Abigail is the current FEMCORE Collective Coordinator, host of three Local-FM radio programs and curator of the FEMCORE zine (issue #2 coming soon!). Abigail

Upcoming Events

Annual General Meeting 2016

The Annual General Meeting for Local 107.3FM’s governing body, Campus Radio Saint John Inc., is Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 1PM in the Whitebone Lounge ...

Local 107.3FM Annual Halloween Funding Drive Closing Show 2016!

Local 107.3FM’s Annual Halloween Funding Drive Closing Show 2016 will feature the talents of Jerry-Faye Flatt, Provincial Camps and Right Shitty! All ...

