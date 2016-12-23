Latest News

Spend Your 2016 Holidays With The Radio

Local 107.3FM’s Special Holiday Programming 2016 We’ve got some great holiday programming over the next three days with specials both new & old for your listening pleasure. Stay warm by your radio this week and welcome Local 107.3FM as part of your ...

Brian Cleveland

December 23rd, 2016

No comments

The KWIR Holiday Survival Guide!

Greetings Local-FM & KWIR Radio Friends! This year on Local-FM’s “KWIR” program, I offered a Holiday Survival Guide for queer-identified individuals. As you likely know, the Holiday season can be particularly challenging for people of the LGBTQ+ ...

Stephanie Tierney

December 21st, 2016

No comments

Local Responder : Episode #4 : Mandy-Lynn Donovan

Hey Local-FM friends! “Local Responder” Episode #4 hit the airwaves today with our fourth special guest Mandy-Lynn Donovan! Mandy-Lynn has been a volunteer programmer at Local-FM since June of this year producing a weekly program called “Tuning In With Mandy-Lynn” for ...

Stephanie Tierney

December 19th, 2016

No comments

Funding Drive 2016 Raises $4298 For Community Radio In Saint John

Following an announcement to our members at our recent Annual General Meeting, we are ecstatic to finally break the news and inform our supporters all across this city and beyond that you helped raise our best funding drive total ever in 2016. Pledging nearly double last ...

Brian Cleveland

December 19th, 2016

No comments

11 Dec
-
11 Dec
Annual General Meeting 2016

01:00 pm - 02:30 pm
Whitebone Lounge

The Annual General Meeting for Local 107.3FM’s governing body, Campus Radio Saint John Inc., is Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 1PM in the Whitebone Lounge ...

Sunday
29 Oct
-
30 Oct
Local 107.3FM Annual Halloween Funding Drive Closing Show 2016!

11:00 pm - 02:00 am
Peppers Pub

Local 107.3FM’s Annual Halloween Funding Drive Closing Show 2016 will feature the talents of Jerry-Faye Flatt, Provincial Camps and Right Shitty! All ...

Saturday


  • Wake Up! To The Great White NorthTuesday, 6:00 am-7:00 am
  • !earshot 20Tuesday, 7:00 am-8:00 am
  • Left Off The DialTuesday, 11:00 am-12:00 pm

  • !earshot Top 200 of 2016 including @tomatotomato_sj (#124), @motherhoodmusic (#185), @likeamotorcycle (#160),… https://t.co/M8Sk7X1hf6
    2 hours ago
  • Hey Local-FM friends! I hope you all had a great Holiday season! I've been away for a bit but I'm back today... https://t.co/za0BKhnwT4
    4 hours ago
  • Up Next: @RVFrancophonie from @cfru_radio
    6 hours ago


