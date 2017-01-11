Latest News

Local 107.3FM Polar Plunge

On January 28 at 1:00 PM, come on out for a quick polar dip at the Irving Nature Park in support of your UNBSJ campus-based community radio station Local 107.3FM We are looking for crazy, calculating, community driven donors. The cost is only $10 with 100 percent of the ...

Brian Cleveland

January 11th, 2017

No comments

Local Responder : Episode #5 : Abigail Smith

Hey Local-FM friends! “Local Responder” Episode #5 hit the airwaves today with our fifth special guest Abigail Smith! Abigail is the current FEMCORE Collective Coordinator, host of three Local-FM radio programs and curator of the FEMCORE zine (issue #2 coming soon!). Abigail

Stephanie Tierney

January 9th, 2017

No comments

Spend Your 2016 Holidays With The Radio

Local 107.3FM’s Special Holiday Programming 2016 We’ve got some great holiday programming over the next three days with specials both new & old for your listening pleasure. Stay warm by your radio this week and welcome Local 107.3FM as part of your ...

Brian Cleveland

December 23rd, 2016

No comments

The KWIR Holiday Survival Guide!

Greetings Local-FM & KWIR Radio Friends! This year on Local-FM’s “KWIR” program, I offered a Holiday Survival Guide for queer-identified individuals. As you likely know, the Holiday season can be particularly challenging for people of the LGBTQ+ ...

Stephanie Tierney

December 21st, 2016

No comments

Upcoming Events

11 Dec
-
11 Dec
Annual General Meeting 2016

01:00 pm - 02:30 pm
Whitebone Lounge

The Annual General Meeting for Local 107.3FM’s governing body, Campus Radio Saint John Inc., is Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 1PM in the Whitebone Lounge ...

Sunday
29 Oct
-
30 Oct
Local 107.3FM Annual Halloween Funding Drive Closing Show 2016!

11:00 pm - 02:00 am
Peppers Pub

Local 107.3FM’s Annual Halloween Funding Drive Closing Show 2016 will feature the talents of Jerry-Faye Flatt, Provincial Camps and Right Shitty! All ...

Saturday


Currently Playing

  • WINGSMonday, 11:00 am-11:30 am

Upcoming programs

  • 51%Monday, 11:30 am-12:00 pm
  • Democracy NowMonday, 12:00 pm-1:00 pm
  • Radio EcoshockMonday, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm

Twitter Feed

  • On Air: Worldbeat Canada w/ @calcopyrite
    2 hours ago
  • In addition to all of our amazing local programmer awards, last night we recognized @TalkCanQueer as "Best Syndicated Show."
    23 hours ago
  • Wow! What an amazing night! Thank you to all who attended and congratulations to all of our award winners! And a... https://t.co/aUFVQ8E24o
    23 hours ago


