Local-FM Volunteer Awards 2017
Local-FM was very happy to hold its first annual Volunteer Awards 2017 on January 14th at the Five & Dime located in Uptown Saint John! Eleven awards were delivered to our volunteer base, nine chosen by staff and two voted on by the public. Enjoy some photos from the ...
Stephanie Tierney
January 16th, 2017
Local 107.3FM Polar Plunge
On January 28 at 1:00 PM, come on out for a quick polar dip at the Irving Nature Park in support of your UNBSJ campus-based community radio station Local 107.3FM We are looking for crazy, calculating, community driven donors. The cost is only $10 with 100 percent of the ...
Brian Cleveland
January 11th, 2017
Local Responder : Episode #5 : Abigail Smith
Hey Local-FM friends! “Local Responder” Episode #5 hit the airwaves today with our fifth special guest Abigail Smith! Abigail is the current FEMCORE Collective Coordinator, host of three Local-FM radio programs and curator of the FEMCORE zine (issue #2 coming soon!). Abigail
Stephanie Tierney
January 9th, 2017
Spend Your 2016 Holidays With The Radio
Local 107.3FM’s Special Holiday Programming 2016 We’ve got some great holiday programming over the next three days with specials both new & old for your listening pleasure. Stay warm by your radio this week and welcome Local 107.3FM as part of your ...
Brian Cleveland
December 23rd, 2016
Annual General Meeting 2016
The Annual General Meeting for Local 107.3FM’s governing body, Campus Radio Saint John Inc., is Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 1PM in the Whitebone Lounge ...
Local 107.3FM Annual Halloween Funding Drive Closing Show 2016!
Local 107.3FM’s Annual Halloween Funding Drive Closing Show 2016 will feature the talents of Jerry-Faye Flatt, Provincial Camps and Right Shitty! All ...