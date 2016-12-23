Latest News
Spend Your 2016 Holidays With The Radio
Local 107.3FM’s Special Holiday Programming 2016 We’ve got some great holiday programming over the next three days with specials both new & old for your listening pleasure. Stay warm by your radio this week and welcome Local 107.3FM as part of your ...
Brian Cleveland
December 23rd, 2016
The KWIR Holiday Survival Guide!
Greetings Local-FM & KWIR Radio Friends! This year on Local-FM’s “KWIR” program, I offered a Holiday Survival Guide for queer-identified individuals. As you likely know, the Holiday season can be particularly challenging for people of the LGBTQ+ ...
Stephanie Tierney
December 21st, 2016
Local Responder : Episode #4 : Mandy-Lynn Donovan
Hey Local-FM friends! “Local Responder” Episode #4 hit the airwaves today with our fourth special guest Mandy-Lynn Donovan! Mandy-Lynn has been a volunteer programmer at Local-FM since June of this year producing a weekly program called “Tuning In With Mandy-Lynn” for ...
Stephanie Tierney
December 19th, 2016
Funding Drive 2016 Raises $4298 For Community Radio In Saint John
Following an announcement to our members at our recent Annual General Meeting, we are ecstatic to finally break the news and inform our supporters all across this city and beyond that you helped raise our best funding drive total ever in 2016. Pledging nearly double last ...
Brian Cleveland
December 19th, 2016
Upcoming Events
Annual General Meeting 2016
The Annual General Meeting for Local 107.3FM’s governing body, Campus Radio Saint John Inc., is Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 1PM in the Whitebone Lounge ...
Local 107.3FM Annual Halloween Funding Drive Closing Show 2016!
Local 107.3FM’s Annual Halloween Funding Drive Closing Show 2016 will feature the talents of Jerry-Faye Flatt, Provincial Camps and Right Shitty! All ...