Music Scene
2016 Releases By Saint John Musicians
Do you need a refresher on 2016 releases to vote in this year’s Best of Saint John Music Poll? Here’s what we’ve collected and recall. Did we miss a release? E-mail brian@cfmh.ca
1995 Zellers – “family restaurant”
Adam Washburn & The Elements – “Lift Me Up”
Bad People – “You’re This Close”
Balaclava – “Tour Demo EP 2016”
Brother Faye – “Brother Faye”
Bustin’ – “Crystal Clouds”
Dye Pack – “Make A Mess”
Elephant Skeletons – “The Traveller pt.I”
FWLR – “Outsider”
Heavy Seas – “Mirage”
Isaiah Lightning – “Starry Crown”
Jessica Rhaye – “Song In Me”
Papal Visit – “A Little Further Down The Flame”
Right Shitty – “Bachelor of Arts”
Shrimp Ring – “Humanity’s Last Hope”
SIRR – “BEGAT”
SIRR – “LIAR CAKE”
The Boyer Bunch – “Not Singin’ The Blues”
The Honeyboys – “The Honeyboys”
The Not So Dandy-Lions – “Rough Translation”
The Tasty Wangs – “The Tasty Wangs Go Goth”
Tomato/Tomato – “I Go Where You Go”
Tooth & the Fang – “Void, moving without having moved.”
Usse – “Cancelled Crop”
Usse – “In Through Beyond/Maximilian, Help Me”
Yes/Now – “Yes/Now”
Brian Cleveland
March 20th, 2017
