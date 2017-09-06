Arts+Culture

2017 Saint John Arts Awards: The Originals | ‘Arts Organization Award’ Nomination for Local FM

Local FM is pleased to announce and share its 2017 Saint John Arts Awards nomination. We are thrilled to be in the company of our friends and fellow nominees, the InterAction School of Performing Arts and Third Space Gallery, in the “Arts Organization” category.

We’d also like to congratulate our former Station Manager Brian Cleveland on his nomination in the “Film and New Media Arts” category.

Please click here for the full list of nominees and for more information about the upcoming awards gala (to be held on the UNBSJ campus on Thursday, September 28th).

 

Julia Rogers

September 6th, 2017

