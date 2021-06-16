Announcement
2019-2020 Best of Saint John Music Awards: Nominees & Award Recipients!
Award #1: Best Album Artwork
Dumpster Cub – [could I] Begin to Know (Dill Wong)
Little You, Little Me – Hard To Say, Not Knowing (Michael Milburn & Corey Bonnevie)
Papal Visit – Where Do They Swim? (Adam Mowery)
Subtle – My Favourite Morning/Calculus Class (Jeff McLennan)
Surface Wounds – The Tower (Madéa LeBlanc)
Tooth & the Fang – Songs from the Broadview Wind Tunnel (Michael Milburn & Jason Ogden)
Usse – Flowers For S. (Jud Crandall)
WINNER: Surface Wounds – The Tower (Madéa LeBlanc)
Award #2: Best Music or Concert Video
Dad Patrol – Yellow
Dan Verner – Smoke
Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth – Wide Open
Kylie Fox – Glowstars
Little You, Little Me – Traveled
Nurture Nurture – Up There
Sonic Detour – Rise Up
Sunnyside Uppers – If All Is Lost
Surface Wounds – Exposure Therapy
WINNER: Sonic Detour – Rise Up
Award #3: Best Venue
Callie’s Pub
Imperial Theatre
Phoenix Dinner Theatre
Saint John Tool Library
Sanctuary Theatre
Taco Pica
WINNER: Taco Pica
Award #4: Best Musical Event/Concert
WHOOP-Szo // Usse // Cassette Tapes @ Taco Pica (11/27/19)
Papal Visit // Right Shitty // Usse // Sadie @ the Public House (12/21/19)
Monopolized Records Year-End: Little You, Little Me // Adam K. & his Hired Friends // Adam Mowery & the Worry Warts // Wrote @ Callie’s Pub (12/27/19)
Jillian Richardson // White VHS // Stellaleona // Artifiseer @ Taco Pica (02/28/20)
Designosaur // Matty Grace // Sadie // Subtle @ Taco Pica (03/13/20)
“We Will Still Need A Song” [Facebook Livestream]: Bad People // Clinton Charlton // Sadie // The Hypos Trio (03/21/20)
Quality Block Party x PRAM x Imperial Theatre: Sadie // Motherhood // Wolf Castle // Little You, Little Me @ the Imperial Theatre (09/26/20)
WINNER: Monopolized Records Year-End: Little You, Little Me // Adam K. & his Hired Friends // Adam Mowery & the Worry Warts // Wrote @ Callie’s Pub (12/27/19)
Award #5: Best Song
Artifiseer – Falsify
Ava Strange – Faces
Burgundy Drive – Running Red
Dan Verner – Smoke
David R. Elliott – Something About The Way
Dumpster Cub – White Moth
Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth – Tall Pine
Kylie Fox – Cradle Me
Levi Rowan – Let It Go
Millians – Edge of California
Papal Visit – Inaudible (Feat. Sadie)
Sadie – Popcorn
Sonic Detour – Breathe Out
Subtle – Calculus Class
Surface Wounds – Milk Sop
Sunnyside Uppers – If All Is Lost
Usse – Hegemony
WINNER: Artifiseer – Falsify
Award #6: Best Album/EP
Adam Mowery – Horseshoe Canyon
Artifiseer – Syncretist
Ava Strange – Heavy Cloud EP
Burgundy Drive – Running Red
Dash Talk – Dash Talk
David R. Elliott – Common St.
Doctor Mother Father – Catholic
Dumpster Cub – [could I] Begin to Know
Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth – Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth
Kylie Fox – Green
Little You, Little Me – Hard To Say, Not Knowing
Surface Wounds – The Tower
Tooth & the Fang – Songs from the Broadview Wind Tunnel
Usse – Flowers For S.
WINNER: Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth – Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth
Award #7: Best New Artist/Group
Artifiseer
Ava Strange
Dash Talk
Doctor Mother Father
Levi Rowan
Nurture Nurture
Sonic Detour
Sunnyside Uppers
Surface Wounds
WINNER: Surface Wounds
Award #8: Best Group
Adam K. & his Hired Friends
The Backstays
Butcher
Dumpster Cub
Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth
Little You, Little Me
Papal Visit
Subtle
Tooth & the Fang
Usse
WINNER: Dumpster Cub
Award #9: Adam Kierstead Memorial Award for Musicianship
Adam Kierstead
Corey Bonnevie
Flora
Geoff Smith
Hayden White
Levi Rowan
Sebastian Fleet
Yurgos Elisseou
WINNER: Hayden White
Award #10: FEMCORE Award for Musicianship
Andie McCausland
Dill Wong
Emily Saab
Hilary Ladd
Jessica Rhaye
Kylie Fox
Sadie Donahue
Stellaleona
WINNER: Stellaleona
