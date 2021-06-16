Announcement

2019-2020 Best of Saint John Music Awards: Nominees & Award Recipients!

Award #1: Best Album Artwork

Dumpster Cub – [could I] Begin to Know (Dill Wong)

Little You, Little Me – Hard To Say, Not Knowing (Michael Milburn & Corey Bonnevie)

Papal Visit – Where Do They Swim? (Adam Mowery)

Subtle – My Favourite Morning/Calculus Class (Jeff McLennan)

Surface Wounds – The Tower (Madéa LeBlanc)

Tooth & the Fang – Songs from the Broadview Wind Tunnel (Michael Milburn & Jason Ogden)

Usse – Flowers For S. (Jud Crandall)

WINNER: Surface Wounds – The Tower (Madéa LeBlanc)

Award #2: Best Music or Concert Video

Dad Patrol – Yellow

Dan Verner – Smoke

Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth – Wide Open

Kylie Fox – Glowstars

Little You, Little Me – Traveled

Nurture Nurture – Up There

Sonic Detour – Rise Up

Sunnyside Uppers – If All Is Lost

Surface Wounds – Exposure Therapy

WINNER: Sonic Detour – Rise Up

Award #3: Best Venue

Callie’s Pub

Imperial Theatre

Phoenix Dinner Theatre

Saint John Tool Library

Sanctuary Theatre

Taco Pica

WINNER: Taco Pica

Award #4: Best Musical Event/Concert

WHOOP-Szo // Usse // Cassette Tapes @ Taco Pica (11/27/19)

Papal Visit // Right Shitty // Usse // Sadie @ the Public House (12/21/19)

Monopolized Records Year-End: Little You, Little Me // Adam K. & his Hired Friends // Adam Mowery & the Worry Warts // Wrote @ Callie’s Pub (12/27/19)

Jillian Richardson // White VHS // Stellaleona // Artifiseer @ Taco Pica (02/28/20)

Designosaur // Matty Grace // Sadie // Subtle @ Taco Pica (03/13/20)

“We Will Still Need A Song” [Facebook Livestream]: Bad People // Clinton Charlton // Sadie // The Hypos Trio (03/21/20)

Quality Block Party x PRAM x Imperial Theatre: Sadie // Motherhood // Wolf Castle // Little You, Little Me @ the Imperial Theatre (09/26/20)

WINNER: Monopolized Records Year-End: Little You, Little Me // Adam K. & his Hired Friends // Adam Mowery & the Worry Warts // Wrote @ Callie’s Pub (12/27/19)

Award #5: Best Song

Artifiseer – Falsify

Ava Strange – Faces

Burgundy Drive – Running Red

Dan Verner – Smoke

David R. Elliott – Something About The Way

Dumpster Cub – White Moth

Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth – Tall Pine

Kylie Fox – Cradle Me

Levi Rowan – Let It Go

Millians – Edge of California

Papal Visit – Inaudible (Feat. Sadie)

Sadie – Popcorn

Sonic Detour – Breathe Out

Subtle – Calculus Class

Surface Wounds – Milk Sop

Sunnyside Uppers – If All Is Lost

Usse – Hegemony

WINNER: Artifiseer – Falsify

Award #6: Best Album/EP

Adam Mowery – Horseshoe Canyon

Artifiseer – Syncretist

Ava Strange – Heavy Cloud EP

Burgundy Drive – Running Red

Dash Talk – Dash Talk

David R. Elliott – Common St.

Doctor Mother Father – Catholic

Dumpster Cub – [could I] Begin to Know

Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth – Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth

Kylie Fox – Green

Little You, Little Me – Hard To Say, Not Knowing

Surface Wounds – The Tower

Tooth & the Fang – Songs from the Broadview Wind Tunnel

Usse – Flowers For S.

WINNER: Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth – Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth

Award #7: Best New Artist/Group

Artifiseer

Ava Strange

Dash Talk

Doctor Mother Father

Levi Rowan

Nurture Nurture

Sonic Detour

Sunnyside Uppers

Surface Wounds

WINNER: Surface Wounds

Award #8: Best Group

Adam K. & his Hired Friends

The Backstays

Butcher

Dumpster Cub

Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth

Little You, Little Me

Papal Visit

Subtle

Tooth & the Fang

Usse

WINNER: Dumpster Cub

Award #9: Adam Kierstead Memorial Award for Musicianship

Adam Kierstead

Corey Bonnevie

Flora

Geoff Smith

Hayden White

Levi Rowan

Sebastian Fleet

Yurgos Elisseou

WINNER: Hayden White

Award #10: FEMCORE Award for Musicianship

Andie McCausland

Dill Wong

Emily Saab

Hilary Ladd

Jessica Rhaye

Kylie Fox

Sadie Donahue

Stellaleona

WINNER: Stellaleona