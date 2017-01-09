Station News

Local Responder : Episode #5 : Abigail Smith

Hey Local-FM friends!

“Local Responder” Episode #5 hit the airwaves today with our fifth special guest Abigail Smith! Abigail is the current FEMCORE Collective Coordinator, host of three Local-FM radio programs and curator of the FEMCORE zine (issue #2 coming soon!). Abigail and I spoke about her beginnings in community radio and where she sees the FEMCORE Collective heading in 2017.

“Local Responder” is a new weekly radio program which highlights our volunteer programmers by turning the microphone around to them and asking questions about their program and program aesthetic as well as interesting personal stories about what brought them to the Local-FM airwaves!

If you are a current or former Local 107.3FM programmer and would like to be a guest on the program to share your Local-FM radio stories please email Stephanie Tierney, Local-FM Volunteer Coordinator at: stephanie@cfmh.ca!

The fifth episode is here for your listening pleasure and going forward we will be uploading each new episode as the weeks progress. “Local Responder” airs live every Monday from 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm and is rebroadcast Saturdays from 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm. Have a great week!