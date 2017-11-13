Announcement

Announcement: CRSJ AGM: November 26th

The Campus Radio Saint John (CRSJ) inc. Annual General Meeting will be held on November 26th, in the Whitebone Lounge (room 203) in the Thomas J. Condon Student Centre on the UNBSJ campus.

This meeting is where members of the CRSJ can exercise their voting rights to effect how the CRSJ and in turn, Local 107.3 FM operate on a day-to-day basis. We’ll also recognize the dedicated efforts of volunteers celebrating their fifth and tenth years with us.

We encourage all members of the Local-FM Family to attend this meeting, treats will be provided!

Please take a moment to look at the AGM package, which contains information on the items we’ll be covering over the course of the meeting. Feel free to email our station manager, Glen, if you have any questions or comments about the AGM.

Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/530577703946189/