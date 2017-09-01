Arts+Culture

Back to School Shows | Taco Pica and Locavore Café | Free | All-Ages Music

Campus and community radio station Local 107.3FM is organizing a series of free, all-ages shows to kick off the new school year.

We are presenting three shows over two days at Locavore Café (34 Canterbury Street) and Taco Pica (96 Germain Street).

The first show, held at Locavore Café from 7 to 9pm on Friday, September 8th, will feature local artists WROTE, Kylie Fox, and Jamie Comeau.

The second show, held at Taco Pica from 10pm to 1am on Friday, September 8th, will feature local favourites The Trick and Shrimp Ring alongside Winnipeg’s Ghost Twin.

The third and final show, held at Taco Pica from 10pm to 1am on Saturday, September 9th, will feature local bands Subtle and Burgundy Drive alongside Montreal’s Toddler.

This small festival is being made possible in part by the City of Saint John’s Community Arts Funding Program.