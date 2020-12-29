Announcement

Best of Saint John Music Awards 2019-2020: From the Heat of Summer to the Dead of Winter [SELF-NOMINATION FORM LAUNCH]

We’re launching the self-nomination form for our 2019-2020 Best of Saint John Music Awards TODAY! Welcome to the “FROM THE HEAT OF SUMMER TO THE DEAD OF WINTER” edition of one of Local FM’s most cherished signature events!

BOSJ acts as an opportunity to promote our local music scene and to celebrate artistic achievements by Saint John-based creators.

Please use this form to nominate artists/bands, albums, individual songs, and more for the 2019-2020 Best of Saint John Music Awards. Remember: ALL NOMINATIONS MUST INCLUDE A RELEASE DATE. We are currently accepting nominations for music released from July 01, 2019 – December 31, 2020. The self-nomination period ends on Friday, January 22nd. The public voting period for all final nominees will follow shortly thereafter.

Thank you for contributing to the vibrancy of our arts community!