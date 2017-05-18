Arts+Culture
Best of Saint John Music Awards 2017 – Festivities & Nominees!
Following a round of public voting, Local 107.3FM is pleased to announce the nominees and festivities for the ninth annual Best of Saint John Music Awards! This year’s music poll has expanded into a full slate of events that you’re not going to want to miss.
The weekend kicks off on the night of Friday, May 26 at the Five & Dime with a free local music round table and DJ night where Chuck Teed will be spinning local music all night long (Facebook Event).
The 13 awards will be handed out on Saturday, May 27 at the Sanctuary Theatre (Facebook Event). The evening event hosted by Anthony Enman will feature performances by local artists Brent Mason, Kylie Fox, and Burgundy Drive. The gala is only $6 at the door.
Following the awards gala, there will be a free afterparty at Taco Pica featuring WROTE, Right Shitty, and The Tasty Wangs (Facebook Event).
These events are sponsored by Picaroons Traditional Ales & the SOCAN Foundation.
And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for, here are the nominees for this year’s Best of Saint John Music Awards!
Best Female Artist
Erin Muir
Hilary Ladd
Jerry-Faye Flatt
Jessica Rhaye
Kylie Fox
Best Male Artist
Adam Washburn
Brent Mason
Cole Savoie
Greg Carter
Leo LaFleur
Best Group
Bad People
Burgundy Drive
Little You, Little Me
Right Shitty
UDA
Usse
Best New Artist
Burgundy Drive
KILLDEVILS
Sheik
WROTE
UDA
Usse
Best Album
Bad People – “You’re This Close”
Right Shitty – “Bachelor of Arts”
The Tasty Wangs – “Go Goth”
Tomato/Tomato – “I Go Where You Go”
Tooth & the Fang – “Void, moving without having moved”
Best Song
Burgundy Drive – “Concrete”
Right Shitty – “Best Buzz”
UDA – “Feels Like (One More Time)”
Usse – “Cancelled Crop”
Adam Kierstead Memorial Award for Best Musician
Adam Kierstead
Cole Savoie
Corey Bonnevie
Grant Heckman
Pat Bonner
Sean Boyer
Best Venue
Callahan’s Pub
Panic Room
Pub Down Under
Sanctuary Theatre
Taco Pica
Best Concert/Music-Related Event
Area 506 (July 29-31)
Bad People Album Release (October 30)
Kat McLevey/Molly Kilpatrick (May 11)
Jerry-Faye Flatt, Provincial Camps and Right Shitty (October 29)
Best Radio Show
5th Element (Dustin Howe)
CBC Information Morning Saint John
FEMCORE (Abigail Smith)
Tin Can Beach (Doug Anderson)
Best Video
Adam Washburn – “Lift Me Up”
Little You Little Me – “Racket in my Brain”
UDA – “Feels Like (One More Time)”
Best Fan
Adam Kierstead
Barb Crawford
Jennifer Megeney
Matt Weaver
Neil Bonner
Best Album Artwork
Bad People- “You’re This Close”
Isaiah Lightning – “Starry Crown”
Right Shitty – “Bachelor of Arts”
Tooth and the Fang – “Void, moving without having moved”
