Best of Saint John Music Awards 2017 – Festivities & Nominees!

Following a round of public voting, Local 107.3FM is pleased to announce the nominees and festivities for the ninth annual Best of Saint John Music Awards! This year’s music poll has expanded into a full slate of events that you’re not going to want to miss.

The weekend kicks off on the night of Friday, May 26 at the Five & Dime with a free local music round table and DJ night where Chuck Teed will be spinning local music all night long (Facebook Event).

The 13 awards will be handed out on Saturday, May 27 at the Sanctuary Theatre (Facebook Event). The evening event hosted by Anthony Enman will feature performances by local artists Brent Mason, Kylie Fox, and Burgundy Drive. The gala is only $6 at the door.

Following the awards gala, there will be a free afterparty at Taco Pica featuring WROTE, Right Shitty, and The Tasty Wangs (Facebook Event).

These events are sponsored by Picaroons Traditional Ales & the SOCAN Foundation.

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for, here are the nominees for this year’s Best of Saint John Music Awards!

Best Female Artist

Erin Muir

Hilary Ladd

Jerry-Faye Flatt

Jessica Rhaye

Kylie Fox

Best Male Artist

Adam Washburn

Brent Mason

Cole Savoie

Greg Carter

Leo LaFleur

Best Group

Bad People

Burgundy Drive

Little You, Little Me

Right Shitty

UDA

Usse

Best New Artist

Burgundy Drive

KILLDEVILS

Sheik

WROTE

UDA

Usse

Best Album

Bad People – “You’re This Close”

Right Shitty – “Bachelor of Arts”

The Tasty Wangs – “Go Goth”

Tomato/Tomato – “I Go Where You Go”

Tooth & the Fang – “Void, moving without having moved”

Best Song

Burgundy Drive – “Concrete”

Right Shitty – “Best Buzz”

UDA – “Feels Like (One More Time)”

Usse – “Cancelled Crop”

Adam Kierstead Memorial Award for Best Musician

Adam Kierstead

Cole Savoie

Corey Bonnevie

Grant Heckman

Pat Bonner

Sean Boyer

Best Venue

Callahan’s Pub

Panic Room

Pub Down Under

Sanctuary Theatre

Taco Pica

Best Concert/Music-Related Event

Area 506 (July 29-31)

Bad People Album Release (October 30)

Kat McLevey/Molly Kilpatrick (May 11)

Jerry-Faye Flatt, Provincial Camps and Right Shitty (October 29)

Best Radio Show

5th Element (Dustin Howe)

CBC Information Morning Saint John

FEMCORE (Abigail Smith)

Tin Can Beach (Doug Anderson)

Best Video

Adam Washburn – “Lift Me Up”

Little You Little Me – “Racket in my Brain”

UDA – “Feels Like (One More Time)”

Best Fan

Adam Kierstead

Barb Crawford

Jennifer Megeney

Matt Weaver

Neil Bonner

Best Album Artwork

Bad People- “You’re This Close”

Isaiah Lightning – “Starry Crown”

Right Shitty – “Bachelor of Arts”

Tooth and the Fang – “Void, moving without having moved”