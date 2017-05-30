Arts+Culture
Best of Saint John Music Awards 2017 – Winners!
The 9th Annual Best of Saint John Music Awards took place on Saturday, May 27, with the 13 trophies going to a wide range of different local artists. The event took place at the beautiful Sanctuary Theatre in front of a lively, full audience and included performances by Kylie Fox, Brent Mason, and Burgundy Drive. The evening was capped off with an afterparty at Taco Pica and preceded the night before by an artist round table at Five & Dime.
Please see below for a full list of winners.
Special thanks to Picaroons Traditional Ales, the SOCAN FOUNDATION, and Chuck Teed.
Best New Artist: Burgundy Drive
Best Venue: Taco Pica
Best Fan: Matt Weaver
Best Radio Program: 5th Element (Dustin Howe)
Best Album Artwork: Tooth and the Fang – “Void, moving without having moved” – Jeff McLennan/Pulp & Paper (Jud Crandall)
Best Song: Right Shitty – “Best Buzz”
Best Concert/Music-Related Event: Bad People Album Release, October 30, 2016 at Taco Pica
Adam Kierstead Memorial Award for Best Musician: Corey Bonnevie
Best Album: Right Shitty – “Bachelor of Arts”
Best Video: Little You Little Me – “Racket in my Brain”, Directed by Pat Bonner
Best Female Artist: Hilary Ladd
Best Male Artist: Brent Mason
Best Group: UDA
All photos credited to Nick Cameron
Brian Cleveland
May 30th, 2017
No comments