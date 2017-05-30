Arts+Culture

Best of Saint John Music Awards 2017 – Winners!

The 9th Annual Best of Saint John Music Awards took place on Saturday, May 27, with the 13 trophies going to a wide range of different local artists. The event took place at the beautiful Sanctuary Theatre in front of a lively, full audience and included performances by Kylie Fox, Brent Mason, and Burgundy Drive. The evening was capped off with an afterparty at Taco Pica and preceded the night before by an artist round table at Five & Dime.

Please see below for a full list of winners.

Special thanks to Picaroons Traditional Ales, the SOCAN FOUNDATION, and Chuck Teed.

Best New Artist: Burgundy Drive

Best Venue: Taco Pica

Best Fan: Matt Weaver

Best Radio Program: 5th Element (Dustin Howe)

Best Album Artwork: Tooth and the Fang – “Void, moving without having moved” – Jeff McLennan/Pulp & Paper (Jud Crandall)

Best Song: Right Shitty – “Best Buzz”

Best Concert/Music-Related Event: Bad People Album Release, October 30, 2016 at Taco Pica

Adam Kierstead Memorial Award for Best Musician: Corey Bonnevie

Best Album: Right Shitty – “Bachelor of Arts”

Best Video: Little You Little Me – “Racket in my Brain”, Directed by Pat Bonner

Best Female Artist: Hilary Ladd

Best Male Artist: Brent Mason

Best Group: UDA

All photos credited to Nick Cameron