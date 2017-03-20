Arts+Culture

Best of Saint John Music Poll 2017

It’s time for the ninth annual Best of Saint John Music Poll!

From now until May 15, you will be able to vote in up to 13 categories (you must fill out at least eight for the ballot to count). Once the poll closes, we will tabulate the votes and announce the nominees in each category. The winners will be announced this Spring at our annual awards show, taking place at the Sanctuary Theatre on Saturday, May 27.

Fill out the form telling us your favourite artists, songs, albums, venues, radio programs, and more of 2016.

Voting takes place from now until May 15. You can vote here.

Need a refresher? You can find a list of 2016 releases by Saint John musicians here.

You can read a history of the Best of Saint John Music Poll here.