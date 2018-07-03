Article

Local FM’s top 50 of 2018 (so far)

We’re over halfway through 2018 and our S.M. is deep in the throes of an existential crisis over the inexorable passage of time. To distract him, we put together a list of our top 50 of the year so far!

These entries have been drawn from our weekly Top 30 submission to the Earshot! National charts!  Entries scored points based off the amount of times they charted, and their placement on the chart. Essentially, if you charted high and often, you scored more points! Check it out! 

 

Glen Ess

July 3rd, 2018

