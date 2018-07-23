Announcement

Radio Camp 2018 Registration OPEN

Local FM is excited to announce the second year of their youth radio camp. The camp is offered at no cost to participants.

The camp is once again partnering with the Fundy Fringe Festival to conduct artist interviews to help hone skills in that area. Sarah Rankin, the director of Fringe Festival, had this to say:

“The Fundy Fringe is thrilled and honoured to once again partner with Local 107.3 on their annual radio camp. It’s a joy to see the youth interact with performers from around the world, listening to and sharing their stories with each other.” 

The camp will run for one week, starting MondayAugust 20th until August 24th. Programming will run from 8:45 AM to 5 PM. The camp will also feature opportunities to connect with the following local organizations and more:

  • Huddle
  • Saint John Free Public Library
  • Saint John Arts Centre

The online registration form can be located at www.radiocamp.localfm.ca

For more information please contact:
Brandon Logan – Local FM Camp Coordinator – brandon@cfmh.ca

Glen Swarnadhipathi – Local FM Station Manager – glen@cfmh.ca

Glen Ess

July 23rd, 2018

No comments

Comments are closed.


Currently playing


Today’s Programming

What's On Today - Tuesday

  • 6:00 am: Local FM Presents: Wake Up! To the Great White North
  • 7:00 am: Sappyfest Radio [sy]
  • 8:00 am: The Folk Who Made the Music
  • 9:00 am: The Mixed Tape
  • 10:00 am: Local FM Presents: From The East
  • 11:00 am: The Green Majority [sy]
  • 12:00 pm: Democracy Now! [sy]
  • 1:00 pm: The Hum [sy]
  • 1:30 pm: The Hot Take
  • 2:00 pm: Talking Radical [sy]
  • 2:30 pm: This Way Out [sy]
  • 3:00 pm: Music We Like
  • 5:00 pm: Tea, Milk & Honey
  • 6:00 pm: Off-Topic: The Kassivia Terrific Hour
  • 7:00 pm: FEMCORE
  • 8:00 pm: Fringe Power
  • 9:00 pm: Knee Slappers & Toe Tappers
  • 10:00 pm: Our Show: The Radio
  • 11:00 pm: The Sticky Roller

Twitter Feed

  • RT @tamarasteele1: This is one of two rainbow crosswalks being painted in #SaintJohn today. https://t.co/wlWO2iOtvb
    5 hours ago
  • RT @cityofsaintjohn: City of Saint John Installs Two Rainbow Crosswalks https://t.co/S0ZkGZlOKp
    12 hours ago
  • RT @BJMCBC: .@cityofsaintjohn is painting 2 #rainbow #crosswalks today - at foot of King St uptown and on Manawagonish Rd on west side in a…
    12 hours ago


MENU