Radio Camp 2018 Registration OPEN

Local FM is excited to announce the second year of their youth radio camp. The camp is offered at no cost to participants.

The camp is once again partnering with the Fundy Fringe Festival to conduct artist interviews to help hone skills in that area. Sarah Rankin, the director of Fringe Festival, had this to say:



“The Fundy Fringe is thrilled and honoured to once again partner with Local 107.3 on their annual radio camp. It’s a joy to see the youth interact with performers from around the world, listening to and sharing their stories with each other.”

The camp will run for one week, starting Monday, August 20th until August 24th. Programming will run from 8:45 AM to 5 PM. The camp will also feature opportunities to connect with the following local organizations and more:

Huddle

Saint John Free Public Library

Saint John Arts Centre

The online registration form can be located at www.radiocamp.localfm.ca

For more information please contact:

Brandon Logan – Local FM Camp Coordinator – brandon@cfmh.ca

Glen Swarnadhipathi – Local FM Station Manager – glen@cfmh.ca