Announcement

Campus Radio Saint John (CRSJ) inc. 2017 AGM Package

Campus Radio Saint John (CRSJ) inc. 2017 AGM Package

2017 CRSJ AGM Package

Glen Ess

November 24th, 2017

No comments

Comments are closed.


Currently Playing

  • Democracy Now! [sy]Monday, 12:00 pm-1:00 pm

Upcoming programs

  • Radio Ecoshock [sy]Monday, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm
  • Coop's CoopMonday, 3:00 pm-4:00 pm
  • ScatterbrainMonday, 7:00 pm-8:00 pm

Twitter Feed

  • Tune in this evening! https://t.co/qJ3HHYZ0bf
    2 hours ago
  • There's a lot of exciting material to discuss at the Campus Radio Saint John AGM tomorrow. Flip through it and... https://t.co/kbkvho6lhA
    2 days ago
  • Have your say on your Local community/campus radio station! Join us on Sunday afternoon for snacks, presentations,.… https://t.co/97XG4DiDjp
    3 days ago


MENU