Uncategorized

COMx Internships: Winter Term

Here at UNBSJ select COMS courses offer a voluntary COMx component, which encourages students to explore media production for course credit.

You get to be creative for course credit!

Local FM is one of the options available for students. This term three course are eligible for this program.

A copy of the registration form for the station, along with some more info, is available here.

A copy of our program proposal, which is required for all students hosting a show as part of their internship, is available here.

Submit forms to our station manager via email: manager@cfmh.ca

Email is the preferred method of submission this term.

Forms for the station are due by January 26th. There will be some other forms required by your professor due by February 2nd.