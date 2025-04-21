Announcement

Earth Day 2025: April 22, 2025

Wetland Project

Join a growing Earth Day tradition. Tune in to the 9th annual, 24-hour Wetland Project slow radio broadcast.

Artists Brady Marks and Mark Timmings invite you to fill your home, work, vehicle and leisure spaces with the resonant sounds of birds, frogs, insects and airplanes! Immerse yourself in the vitality of the 24-hour circadian rhythm of the ṮEḴTEḴSEN marsh in unsurrendered W̱SÁNEĆ territory (Saturna Island, British Columbia). The broadcast engages its audience in real time and stimulates a powerful re-engagement with the living environment. At a time when the world is in great turmoil, slow radio offers us a life-affirming space to reflect on a more lucid and caring future.

This broadcast kicks off at midnight and will go for a full 24 hours.

We join other Canadian stations and more around the world in presenting this broadcast.

A Critical look at The Irving Oil Refinery & Spruce Lake Industrial Park Expansion

The Saint John Community Coalition is holding the latest workshop in their Community Conversation workshop series, called ‘Connections’ at Haven Music Hall.

Irving oil refinery’s approval to operate in Saint John is up for review this month. This is an opportunity to take a look at their record of pollution and offer critical feedback to the government of NB. Join local activist Gordon Dalzell in learning how the refinery effects the health of Saint Johners and take collective action through the review process.

They will also be discussing about how Lorneville residents are organizing to stop the Spruce Lake Industrial Park Expansion and how you can help them stop the conversion of marsh and forests to heavy industry.

Join your fellow Saint John community members at Haven Music Hall for workshops that are designed to teach actionable skills, build community solidarity, and empower collective action. Light refreshments will be provided and participants are encouraged to bring their laptops as they will be engaging with online platforms during this workshop.

Location: Haven Music Hall (201 Union Street, Saint John NB)

Doors: 5:30pm

Workshop: 6:00pm-7:30pm

Open discussion: 7:30pm-8:00pm

Registration link