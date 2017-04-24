Arts+Culture

Full Time Contract Job Postings: Volunteer Support Coordinator & Community Outreach Coordinator

Local 107.3FM is hiring two employees on contracts to work on a project based upon sustainable growth. Both job postings close on Friday, May 12, 2017 at noon and have intended start dates of Monday, May 29, 2017.

This project will build new resources that will allow volunteers to better support themselves and each other. This will include recognizing and addressing the gaps found in our training during previous volunteer-improvement projects by developing advanced skills workshops and accompanying documentation as well as a volunteer mentorship program.

Additionally, this project aims to further bring the community into the station and the station out into the community. This will incorporate multiple initiatives including planning a very small, hyper-local music festival and developing special programming centered around multiple different aspects of our active community. This will include targeted promotional and resource-sharing efforts, expanded academic radio projects and university partnerships, and the creation of new programming initiatives and opportunities for volunteers from the campus and community.

The direct objectives of this project include:

– Updating and developing improved training procedures and methods;

– Targeted use of our radio and web resources to promote our volunteers and the community;

– Building a volunteer mentorship program;

– Building new and improved events to be hosted by the station and partnering to promote more existing events within Saint John;

– Expanded academic radio projects and faculty partnerships including promotion of research, academic programs, student events, and student services;

– Digitize the archive of older local music and create a program centered around that history;

– Promote local music shows and venues with more effective support to local and emerging artists;

– Increasing broadcasting opportunities for volunteers from the campus and community;

– Collect feedback from our membership and the community about our programming and resources.

Volunteer Support Coordinator

$12, 35 hours/week

Contract Length: May 29, 2017-April 6, 2018 (45 weeks)

This role will be particularly focused upon the aspects of this project that improve volunteer support including training and orientation, promotion, and recognition. They will work to improve our training plan, develop new advanced skills workshops, create a volunteer mentorship program, archive digitization, and more.

Community Outreach Coordinator

$12, 35 hours/week

Contract Length: May 29, 2017-December 22, 2017 (30 weeks)

This role will be particularly focused upon the aspects of this project that expand our reach in the community. This will include outreach to the local business community for potential partnership opportunities, funding drive planning and execution, planning a small local music festival, outreach to university faculty, student presentations, and more.

Qualifications:

– Excellent interpersonal, communication, and listening skills exhibited with a high level of professionalism;

– Strong written and verbal communication skills;

– Strong planning, organizational, and time management skills;

– Previous community radio or broadcasting experience would be an asset;

Interested Applicants:

Interested applicants should send cover letter and résumé to the attention of Station Manager, Brian Cleveland, to jobs@cfmh.ca by Friday, May 12, 2017 at 12PM.

We thank all applicants for their interest but wish to advise that only those selected for an interview will be contacted.