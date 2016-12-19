Arts+Culture

Funding Drive 2016 Raises $4298 For Community Radio In Saint John

Following an announcement to our members at our recent Annual General Meeting, we are ecstatic to finally break the news and inform our supporters all across this city and beyond that you helped raise our best funding drive total ever in 2016. Pledging nearly double last year’s total, community radio stalwarts committed $4298 that will contribute heavily to our services and operations into 2017.

We hope you have a fine holiday season and a happy 2017! (thanks to you, we know we will!)