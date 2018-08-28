Announcement

FUNDING OFFERED TO LOCAL FM

The Community Radio Fund of Canada proudly supports “Introducing, Increasing, and Improving Spoken Word Programming for/by Saint John”

Saint John and Ottawa (August 27th, 2018) – Roger Ouellette, President of the Community Radio Fund of Canada (CRFC) and Glen Swarnadhipathi, Station Manager of Local FM (CFMH-FM), a campus radio station based in Saint John, NB, are pleased to announce that $47,000 will go towards the implementation of “Introducing, Increasing, and Improving Spoken Word Programming for/by Saint John“. These funds were made available by the CRFC under their Radiometres program, a funding program aimed to improve local programming and volunteer participation. This is the 6th time that the CRFC provides financial support to CFMH-FM under this program, bringing the total awarded to $217,000.

With the funds received, the station aims to increase the amount of locally reflective spok

en word programming produced by CFMH by offering volunteers greater support, training, and encouragement in the development and production of locally focused, sustainable, and creative programming unique to Saint John.

“Thanks to the support of the CRFC, Local FM has grown into a vital part of the social fabric of Saint John. Our membership, and community partners, are dedicated and passionate; with this latest Radiometres project, we’re excited to provide them with stronger tools, resources, and support systems as they continue to create diverse, creative, and locally reflective programming and initiatives,” says Local FM station manager, Glen Swarnadhipathi.

Since its inception in 2012, the Radiometres program enabled a total investment of more than $12 million in the campus and community radio sector. It is an im

pressive number of 360 funded projects that have been approved. “I’m happy to add this project to the growing list of funded initiatives. I have no doubt as to the positive impact that this new, innovative, and truly local programming will have on the station and its listeners,” says the CRFC President, Roger Ouellette.

For more information about the CRFC, the only organization mandated to financially support the c/c sector in Canada, and get the complete list of all funded projects in this round of funding, please visit www.crfc-fcrc.ca.

For more information about Local FM and their project, please visit http://localfm.ca/.

Glen Swarnadhipathi Station Manager

Local FM (CFMH-FM)

506-648-5667

glen@cfmh.ca Marie-Ève Laramée-Gauvreau Communications Officer Community Radio Fund of Canada 613-321-3513 marie-eve@crfc-fcrc.ca