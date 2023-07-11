Uncategorized

Fundraising Show: Friday July 14th at 5:30 @ Area 506 Container Village

This Friday, July 14th, at the Area 506 container village is a Free/Pay What You Can fundraising show for the station.

The show starts with an acoustic set at 5:30 by Before the Dinosaurs.

Steve Fortune and Bennett Anthony hit the stage at 7:00 pm.

Funds raised would help us be more flexible in data recovery options when it comes to our digital archive lost earlier in the year. It’ll also continue our efforts to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.

Looking forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces on Friday!

If there’s any questions, feel free to reach out to Brandon at manager@cfmh.ca