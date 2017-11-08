Announcement

FunDrive 2017: Day 8!

It’s Saturday and we’re into the eighth and final day of FunDrive 2017! Thank you to all our donors, listeners, and our ever-present volunteers. Thanks to your support we’ve reached $2242.85!

Remember that if you want to make donations outside of FunDrive you can do so through our PayPal button.

Support Community Radio In Saint John

To celebrate FunDrive 2017 we’ll be hosting a concert at Taco Pica tonight featuring local artists: Shrimp Ring, Subtle, and The Tasty Wangs. Come on out!

Thank you again for all your support!