Announcement
FunDrive 2017: Day 8!
It’s Saturday and we’re into the eighth and final day of FunDrive 2017! Thank you to all our donors, listeners, and our ever-present volunteers. Thanks to your support we’ve reached $2242.85!
Remember that if you want to make donations outside of FunDrive you can do so through our PayPal button.
To celebrate FunDrive 2017 we’ll be hosting a concert at Taco Pica tonight featuring local artists: Shrimp Ring, Subtle, and The Tasty Wangs. Come on out!
Thank you again for all your support!
Glen Ess
November 8th, 2017
No comments