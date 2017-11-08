Announcement

FunDrive 2017: Day 8!

It’s Saturday and we’re into the eighth and final day of FunDrive 2017! Thank you to all our donors, listeners, and our ever-present volunteers. Thanks to your support we’ve reached $2242.85!

Remember that if you want to make donations outside of FunDrive you can do so through our PayPal button.

To celebrate FunDrive 2017 we’ll be hosting a concert at Taco Pica tonight featuring local artists: Shrimp Ring, Subtle, and The Tasty Wangs. Come on out!

Thank you again for all your support!

Glen Ess

November 8th, 2017

