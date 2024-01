Uncategorized

Happy New Year!

I wanted to wish all our listeners a happy new year.

Things have been a little slow here the past few weeks. The programmers on holiday are starting to return from their well-deserved breaks.



This week, I’ll be filling in a few extra slots while some of our syndicated shows are still taking a break.



Thank you for all your support in 2023 and your continued support into 2024!

Brandon Logan

Station Manager