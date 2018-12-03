Announcement

Job Opp – Station Manager

Position: Station Manager

Start date: Dec. 18th – (flexible, but training with current Station Manager desirable between Dec 18-21 even if done remotely rather than on site)

Application Deadline: Dec. 12th

Hours: 30 hours (currently expanded to 40 until August 2019 due to Radiometres grant funding which may be renewed with new grant proposal).

Wage: 13-14$ /hour depending on experience

Local 107.3 FM – CFMH (parent company: Campus Radio Saint John Inc.) is hiring a new station manager. This position offers a high level of flexibility, but may require some weekend and evening work, with potential for increased hours and compensation subject to successful grant applications.

Local 107.3 FM is a non-profit, volunteer-driven, campus-based community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Wolastoqey, Peskotomuhkati, and Mi’gmaq Peoples, and is based out of the UNB – Saint John campus.

Local FM is an equal opportunity employer who employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability.

Job Description:

Supervision and mentoring of staff & volunteers Includes: Direct supervision of all term staff and shared supervision (with the Board’s HR committee) of other permanent staff members. Coordination of hiring per station policy

Ensuring an engaging, inclusive, and positive environment for staff & volunteers

Communication with all regulatory bodies (CRTC, SOCAN, UNBSJ), sponsors, funders, and partner organizations as well as with other Campus and Community stations (through the NCRA and CRFC).

Developing and writing grant applications, fundraising, and station & volunteer promotion

Ensuring the organization operates in a fiscally accountable and transparent manner. Includes: budget development, payroll, daily bookkeeping, quarterly summaries, and audit prep

Facilitating, reporting to, and participating in board and committee meetings.

Development and maintenance of organization files, resources, minutes, and financial statements

Maintaining and improving existing station systems, equipment, and procedures

Qualifications:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Previous C/C radio, management, and/or volunteer coordination skills

Strong planning, organizational, and time management skills

Able to work with minimal supervision

Financial experience – budget development, bookkeeping, payroll, etc

Successful grant writing experience

Proven ability to work with and foster volunteer engagement

Applications should be submitted to the attention of the Local FM Hiring Committee by email to info@cfmh.ca and include a cover letter and resume.