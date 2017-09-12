Announcement

Job Posting: Program Director

Local 107.3 FM is hiring a regular part-time Program Director. Potential for increased hours and compensation for this position is subject to successful grant applications. This position offers a high-level of flexibility but also requires an individual that can provide necessary evening and weekend support.

Local 107.3 FM is a non-profit volunteer-driven campus-based community radio station located on the UNB Saint John campus.

Primary duties:

Volunteer recruitment and training;

Supporting existing volunteers;

Management of Local FM broadcast schedule;

Ensuring content complies with CRTC regulations;

Ensuring that volunteer conduct complies with Local-FM standards and, when necessary, delivering disciplinary action;

Producing recorded Public Service Announcements and advertisements when necessary.

Qualifications:

Experience training, managing, and coordinating volunteers;

Strong Communication skills;

Strong planning, organizational, and time management skills;

Minimum; High School Diploma (Post-Secondary Education an asset);

Experience with broadcast software and equipment (Adobe Audition, RadioDJ, sound equipment) an asset.

Terms: $12.00/hour or higher depending on experience. 25hr/week (currently 35 hours/week until May 15th 2018 due to grant funding).

Contract length: 2 years with possibility for renewal.

How to Apply:

Applications should be submitted to Station Manager Glen Swarnadhipathi at jobs@cfmh.ca with a resume and cover letter. No phone calls please. We thank all applicants but will only contact the most qualified candidates for interviews.

Job Posting Closing Date: Wednesday September 20th 2017.

Preferred Start Date: October 1st, 2017 (flexible).