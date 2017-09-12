Announcement

Job Posting: Program Director

Job Posting: Program Director

Program Director

Local 107.3 FM is hiring a regular part-time Program Director. Potential for increased hours and compensation for this position is subject to successful grant applications.  This position offers a high-level of flexibility but also requires an individual that can provide necessary evening and weekend support.

Local 107.3 FM is a non-profit volunteer-driven campus-based community radio station located on the UNB Saint John campus.

Primary duties:

  • Volunteer recruitment and training;
  • Supporting existing volunteers;
  • Management of Local FM broadcast schedule;
  • Ensuring content complies with CRTC regulations;
  • Ensuring that volunteer conduct complies with Local-FM standards and, when necessary, delivering disciplinary action;
  • Producing recorded Public Service Announcements and advertisements when necessary.

Qualifications:

  • Experience training, managing, and coordinating volunteers;
  • Strong Communication skills;
  • Strong planning, organizational, and time management skills;
  • Minimum; High School Diploma (Post-Secondary Education an asset);
  • Experience with broadcast software and equipment (Adobe Audition, RadioDJ, sound equipment) an asset.

Terms: $12.00/hour or higher depending on experience. 25hr/week (currently 35 hours/week  until May 15th 2018 due to grant funding).

Contract length: 2 years with possibility for renewal.

How to Apply:
Applications should be submitted to Station Manager Glen Swarnadhipathi at jobs@cfmh.ca with a resume and cover letter. No phone calls please. We thank all applicants but will only contact the most qualified candidates for interviews.

Job Posting Closing Date: Wednesday September 20th 2017.

Preferred Start Date: October 1st, 2017 (flexible).

 

Glen Ess

September 12th, 2017

No comments

Comments are closed.


Currently Playing

  • The Shuffle SpotFriday, 9:00 pm-10:00 pm

Upcoming programs

  • Local 107.3FM's After PartySaturday, 12:00 am-6:00 am
  • Wake Up! To The Great White NorthSaturday, 6:00 am-7:00 am
  • Coop's CoopSaturday, 7:00 am-8:00 am

Twitter Feed

  • Here's what an UNB Saint John student had to say about #WCRD17's theme: "The End of the World." Can't wait for... https://t.co/GmmU2sInG0
    1 day ago
  • We are so happy to have been nominated in the "Music Business of the Year" category at this year's Music New... https://t.co/3wdPNhbMpn
    2 days ago
  • We're looking for a new Programming Director! Do you, or anyone you know, love radio and supporting volunteers?... https://t.co/9IwRdvDytp
    3 days ago


Sign Up To Our Newsletter!


MENU