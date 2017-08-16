Announcement

Job Posting: Station Manager

Desired Start Date: August 30, 2017

30 hours/week (Flexible)

$13-14/hour range

Posting: August 16, 2017

Application Deadline: August 25, 2017

Local 107.3 FM (parent company: Campus Radio Saint John Inc.) is hiring a regular full-time Station Manager. Potential for increased hours and compensation for this position is subject to successful grant applications (this position is currently 40 hours/week until May 15, 2018). This position offers a high-level of flexibility but also requires an individual that can provide necessary evening and weekend support. The main aspects of this position involve Human Resources, fundraising, governance, leadership, supervision, and finances.

Local 107.3 FM is a non-profit volunteer-driven campus-based community radio station located on the UNB Saint John campus. An integral part of the Saint John community for over two decades, Local-FM is open to all community members as a cultivator of volunteerism, social engagement, independent music, citizen journalism, and more.

Job Description:

Management and oversight of all aspects and operations of Local-FM.

Provide leadership, supervision and guidance to the staff and the 50+ volunteers.

Managing internal communication with staff, board members, and volunteers.

Oversee hiring, training, supervision and performance reviews of all permanent and temporary staff.

Maintaining strong working relationships with advertisers, community partners, and funding agencies.

Manage the continued financial health of the organization including budget development, grant procurement, and the annual Local-FM Funding Drive.

Ensuring compliance with all applicable CRTC and Industry Canada regulations as well as Local-FM’s on-air programming policies.

Oversee strategic development and the execution of short and long term goals for the station.

Provide basic technical support (audio/PC/hardware) and ensure the maintenance of all equipment and general station aesthetics.

Assist with development and delivery of regular broadcasting and production skills workshops in order to organization in provide programmers with the tools they need to produce high quality community programming.

Qualifications:

The ideal candidate will exhibit the following qualities:

Excellent interpersonal, communication, and listening skills exhibited with a high level of professionalism.

Previous community radio, management, and/or volunteer coordination experience.

Strong planning, organizational, and time management skills and able to work with minimal supervision.

Advanced computer and radio/audio production skills.

Ability to manage conflict and interpersonal issues

Proven ability to work with diverse populations

Experience managing a non-profit organization and supervising volunteers.

Successful grant-writing experience.

Experience in fundraising, managing budgets, bookkeeping, audited financial statements and accounting, as well as experience understanding payroll and HR management services.

Applications should be submitted to the attention of Brian Cleveland, Station Manager, at jobs@cfmh.ca and include resume and cover letter.

Local-FM is an equal opportunity employer. Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.