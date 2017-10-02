Announcement

Job Posting: Volunteer Support Coordinator

Local 107.3 FM (parent company: Campus Radio Saint John Inc.) is hiring a Volunteer Support Coordinator with help from the CRFC’s Radiometres program. This position offers a high-level of flexibility but also requires an individual that can provide necessary evening and weekend support.

Local 107.3 FM is a non-profit volunteer-driven campus-based community radio station located on the UNB Saint John campus.

Primary Duties:

Developing resources for volunteer support (Handbooks, guides, manuals)

Updating and improving current training procedures and methods

Developing and conducting advanced skills workshops for programmers

Instituting a volunteer mentorship program

Digitizing the archive of older local music and creating a program centered around that history.

Supporting the radio station in all events, fundraisers, and community engagements.

Qualifications:

Excellent interpersonal skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Strong planning, organizational, and time management skills

Previous C/C Radio or Non-Profit experience would be an asset

Salary: $12/Hour, 35 hours/week

Contract Length: October 16th – April 6th, 2018 (28 Weeks)

How to Apply:

Interested applicants should send cover letter and résumé to the attention of Station Manager, Glen Swarnadhipathi, to jobs@cfmh.ca.

Closing Date:

Monday, October 9th