Announcement
Job Posting: Volunteer Support Coordinator
Local 107.3 FM (parent company: Campus Radio Saint John Inc.) is hiring a Volunteer Support Coordinator with help from the CRFC’s Radiometres program. This position offers a high-level of flexibility but also requires an individual that can provide necessary evening and weekend support.
Local 107.3 FM is a non-profit volunteer-driven campus-based community radio station located on the UNB Saint John campus.
Primary Duties:
- Developing resources for volunteer support (Handbooks, guides, manuals)
- Updating and improving current training procedures and methods
- Developing and conducting advanced skills workshops for programmers
- Instituting a volunteer mentorship program
- Digitizing the archive of older local music and creating a program centered around that history.
- Supporting the radio station in all events, fundraisers, and community engagements.
Qualifications:
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Strong planning, organizational, and time management skills
- Previous C/C Radio or Non-Profit experience would be an asset
Salary: $12/Hour, 35 hours/week
Contract Length: October 16th – April 6th, 2018 (28 Weeks)
How to Apply:
Interested applicants should send cover letter and résumé to the attention of Station Manager, Glen Swarnadhipathi, to jobs@cfmh.ca.
Closing Date:
Monday, October 9th
Glen Ess
October 2nd, 2017
