Arts+Culture

Local 107.3FM Picks Up Two National Community Radio Awards

From June 7-11, 2017, Local 107.3FM joined over 100 delegates in Abbotsford, BC to represent community radio stations from all across Canada at the National Campus & Community Radio Conference. Along with several days of panels and workshops, the week’s events included the National Community Awards. With 20 categories receiving over 200 topnotch submissions, competition was certainly fierce from producers all across the country. It is with ecstatic fervor that we can announce that for the first time ever, we took home two separate awards. These awards will sit alongside previous national awards for Best Small Station (2002) and Community Development (2012).

Best In Creative Production

Michael Mohan/Abigail Smith/Mike Specht/Sadie Donahue

Judge’s Comments: “Beautiful, simple production. Haunting. Reminds me of WireTap.”

Funded by the Saint John Community Arts Funding Board, local photographer/filmmaker and St. Stephen native Michael Mohan was chosen as Local 107.3FM’s first-ever artist-in-residence in August 2016. Working with Local-FM staff, Mohan created a fictional call-in show titled “Loveline” in which film, radio, and memory overlap. You can view the trailer for the accompanying short film here. There were pieces about this project on The East and CBC.

Best In Syndicated Radio Show

!earshot 20 (Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland)

Judge’s Comments: “Interesting to discover Canadian Artists – Great hosts.”

Produced from Local 107.3FM, !earshot 20 is a nationally-syndicated radio program presently airing on over 30 campus and community radio stations across Canada (from Halifax, NS to Kamloops, BC). The program features a countdown of !earshot’s top 20 most played albums on campus and community radio stations in Canada, musician interviews, entertainment news from Exclaim!, and more.