Local 107.3FM Polar Plunge

On January 28 at 1:00 PM, come on out for a quick polar dip at the Irving Nature Park in support of your UNBSJ campus-based community radio station Local 107.3FM We are looking for crazy, calculating, community driven donors.

The cost is only $10 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the non-profit radio station. The goal is $3000 and I know we can do this and have a lot of fun. Tickets will be available at the station, or on the day of the event. People are also welcome to donate and come watch the dip.