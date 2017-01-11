Community

Local 107.3FM Polar Plunge

Local 107.3FM Polar Plunge

On January 28 at 1:00 PM, come on out for a quick polar dip at the Irving Nature Park in support of your UNBSJ campus-based community radio station Local 107.3FM We are looking for crazy, calculating, community driven donors.

The cost is only $10 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the non-profit radio station. The goal is $3000 and I know we can do this and have a lot of fun. Tickets will be available at the station, or on the day of the event. People are also welcome to donate and come watch the dip.

Brian Cleveland

January 11th, 2017

