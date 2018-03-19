Announcement

Local FM hosts first ever Anti-Oppression Panel

Local-FM held its first Anti-Oppression session on Sunday, March 18th, in the form of a community panel! We had (pictured left to right) :


Sheri McAulay from PRUDE Inc., Jeff Sparks from Muscular Dystrophy Canada, Abigail Smith of FemCore at Local 107.3fm, Tish LeSage from P.U.L.S.E. Inc. and Stephanie Tierney from Local 107.3fm.

We had thoughtful conversations, heard interesting perspectives from underrepresented communities within our city of Saint John and shared ways on healing and creating more inclusion in our workplaces, community groups and personal lives. A great session!

Local FM looks forward to hosting another community focused panel in 2019, featuring Saint John residents tackling the issues facing Saint John.

Glen Ess

March 19th, 2018

