Announcement

Local FM is HIRING a Special Events/Radio Camp Coordinator!

We are looking for a dynamic individual to lead our annual Radio Camp for Youth as Local FM’s Radio Camp Coordinator (listed on the Job Bank as “Special Events Coordinator”). This position is made available through the Canada Summer Jobs program, which hires youth between the ages of 15 to 30.

Local FM’s Radio Camp is a FREE summer camp for youth in Saint John hosted by Local 107.3fm in partnership with local arts & culture groups. Now in its third year, Radio Camp aims to provide youth with information about and an understanding of the vital roles independent media and the arts play in our community. The Radio Camp Coordinator will be responsible for ensuring that the camp runs smoothly, safely, and provides support and encouragement for youth.

Responsibilities (please note that tasks will include, but not be limited to the following):

– Developing a week-long radio camp schedule (including workshops, presentations, activities, etc). The camp will run from August 19th – August 23rd this year.

– Coordinating activities involving several individuals and partner organizations.

– Coordinating and caring for multiple camp participants.

– Promoting Radio Camp using print & radio media, and continuing to build partnerships with local nonprofits, artistic, and cultural organizations.

– Creating live on-air and pre-recorded content with campers to air on Local FM airwaves.

Requirements:

– Patience, attention to detail, and ability to foster creativity within a group setting.

– Strong oral and written communication skills.

– Time management and organizational skills.

– A somewhat self-directed approach towards work (with the guidance of Local FM staff).

– Previous experience coordinating or working with youth an asset.

Details:

8-week contract

35 hours/week @ $12.00/hour

Anticipated start date: Monday, July 8th, 2019

Application Deadline: Friday, June 28th, 2019

Please email resumes & cover letters to info@cfmh.ca

This position is supervised by Local FM’s Station Manager & Program Director and includes training, mentorship, and frequent opportunities for feedback and evaluation.

This position also requires a Vulnerable Sector check before commencing. We thank all applicants for applying, but only selected individuals will be contacted for an interview.