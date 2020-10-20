Announcement

Local FM is HIRING a Special Projects Coordinator!

Due to the flexible nature of this year’s Canada Summer Jobs program, and due to our inability to host our annual Radio Camp for Youth as a result of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re thrilled to announce that we are now seeking a candidate to fulfill an entirely new position at our radio station!

We are hiring a “Special Projects Coordinator” to tackle a wide array of exciting initiatives & ongoing creative endeavours at Local FM. As noted, this position is funded by the Canada Summer Jobs program, which exclusively hires youth between the ages of 15-30. Applicants must either be Canadian Citizens or Permanent Residents. If you’ve already held a CSJ position in 2020, you are still eligible to apply, just as long as your previous contract has ended.

Responsibilities (please note that tasks will include, but not be limited to the following):

Developing ideas & guidebooks for future radio workshops with youth.

Assisting in the planning & execution of a virtual iteration of Local FM’s annual celebration of our music scene, the Best of Saint John Music Awards .

Assisting in the planning & execution of our first-ever DIY Sound Tech Workshop for Women & Non-Binary Individuals in the City of Saint John .

Making improvements & alterations to Local FM’s website.

Producing Station IDs, promos, and PSAs on Adobe Audition to benefit our campus & community partners.

Injecting fresh content into Local FM’s various social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

Maintaining Local FM’s physical & digital Music Libraries.

Requirements:

Basic knowledge of WordPress and Adobe Audition.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Time management and organizational skills.

A somewhat self-directed approach towards work (Local FM staff will, however, consistently provide guidance and support).

Previous event management & curriculum development experience preferred, but not necessary.

Details (two options available):

8-week contract: 35 hours/week @ $12.00/hour

14-week contract: 20 hours/week @ 12.00/hour

Anticipated Start Date: TBD

Application Deadline: Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 5pm

Please email resumes & cover letters to: julia@cfmh.ca

This position is supervised by Local FM’s Station Manager & Program Director, Julia Eleanor Rogers, and includes training, mentorship, and frequent opportunities for feedback and evaluation.

We thank all applicants for applying, but only selected individuals will be contacted for interviews.