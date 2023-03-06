Uncategorized

Local FM is HIRING a Station Manager

Position: Station Manager

Start date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Application Deadline: Monday, March 20, 2023 @ 5pm

Salary: $34,840/year + $200/year discretionary health stipend (full-time position) and annual

parking pass

To Apply: Submit a Resume and Cover Letter to the attention of Olivia Wagg, Station Manager, at jobs@cfmh.ca

Local 107.3 FM – CFMH-FM (parent company: Campus Radio Saint John Inc.) is hiring a new Station

Manager. This position offers a high level of flexibility, but requires occasional weekend and evening

work.

Local 107.3 FM is a non-profit, volunteer-driven, campus-based community radio station located on

the traditional, unceded territories of the Wolastoqey, Peskotomuhkati, and Mi’gmaq Peoples and

based out of the UNB Saint John campus. An integral part of the Saint John community for over two

decades, Local 107.3 FM is open to all community members as a cultivator of volunteerism, social

engagement, independent music, citizen journalism, and more.

Job Description:

– Management and oversight of all aspects and operations of Local 107.3 FM.

– Provide leadership, supervision, training, and guidance to staff and volunteers. Oversee

hiring, training, supervision, and performance reviews of all permanent and temporary staff.

– Volunteer recruitment and training.

– Management of Local 107.3 FM’s broadcast schedule.

– Participate in board and committee meetings.

– Maintain strong working relationships with advertisers, campus and community partners,

and funding agencies.

– Manage the continued financial health of the organization, including budget development,

grant procurement, and the annual Local 107.3 FM Funding Drive.

– Ensure compliance with all applicable CRTC and ISED regulations, as well as Local 107.3

FM’s on-air programming policies.

– Oversee strategic development and the execution of short and long term goals for the

station.

– Provide basic technical support (audio/PC/hardware) and ensure the maintenance of all

equipment and general station aesthetics.

– Produce PSAs and Ads when necessary.

– Assist with the development and delivery of regular broadcasting and production skills

workshops in order to provide programmers with the tools they need to produce high

quality community programming.

Full job description available upon request.

Essential Qualifications:

The ideal candidate will exhibit the following qualities:

– Minimum: High School Diploma (Post-Secondary Education an asset)

– Excellent interpersonal, communication, and listening skills exhibited with a high level of

professionalism.

– Previous community radio, management, and/or volunteer coordination experience.

– Strong planning, organizational, and time management skills. Ability to work with minimal

supervision.

– Advanced computer and radio/audio production skills. Experience with broadcast software

(Adobe Audition, Radio DJ) an asset.

– Ability to manage conflict and interpersonal issues.

– Proven ability to work with diverse populations.

– Experience managing a non-profit organization and supervising volunteers.

– Successful grant-writing experience.

– Experience in fundraising, managing budgets, bookkeeping, audited financial statements

and accounting, as well as experience understanding payroll and HR management services.

Applications should be submitted to the attention of Olivia Wagg, Station Manager, at jobs@cfmh.ca

by March 20th 2023 and include resume and cover letter.

Local 107.3 FM is an equal opportunity employer who employs personnel without regard to race,

ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual

orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability.

Upon completion of a 3-month probationary period, the employee shall engage in a performance

review with Campus Radio Saint John Inc.’s Board of Directors.

Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.