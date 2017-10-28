Announcement

Local FM launches 2017 FunDrive



Local 107.3 FM broadcasts annual fundraising week from October 28th till November 4th!

Local FM has come a long way since it’s humble origins on the UNB Saint John campus. Over the past 26 years we’ve grown into a nationally recognized, award winning, campus based community radio station. As a non-profit community station, our annual funding drive week is our most important fundraising event of the year, when we ask our listeners, neighbors, a friends to support us in our constant attempts to better service the city of Saint John; and provide an inclusive, accessible space for community members to produce creative, cutting edge, and relevant content.

From Saturday, October 28th all the way through Saturday, November 4th, we ask our listeners and supporters to call in at 506-648-5925 to pledge their support. Donations can also be made online at localfm.ca/donate, in person, or even by mail to:

Local 107.3 FM

100 Tucker Park Road,

Saint John, NB,

E2L 4L5

Every donation is appreciated, and to show our gratitude to our supporters, we’re provided donors with merchandise. Donations of $15 are eligible to receive a brand new Local-FM T-shirt, designed by Local-FM programmer Dustin Howe. Donations of $20 are eligible for our new and improved “Friends Card” which provides discounts and benefits at over twenty Saint John businesses. More information on the Local-FM Friends Card can be found at localfm.ca/friends. As always, we’ll be wrapping up our Funding Drive with a show featuring some of Saint John’s local musicians. This year we’ll be at Taco Pica and enjoying tunes from Subtle, the Tasty Wangs, and Shrimp Ring. Find out more about the Funding Drive Finale here, and feel free to join us for the low cost of $5!

Once again, our goal for this year is $5000 which will be used to improve our ability to connect and provide for the communities of Saint John. These funds will be used to install our new transmitter, increasing the clarity and range of our broadcast, as well as introducing easily accessible podcasts of our programming on our website. Finally, this year’s funding drive donations will be used to provide local musicians with the ability to perform live on-air in our studios.

Stay tuned on-air at 107.3FM and localfm.ca, and check back regularly for more updates throughout the week.

With appreciation and gratitude for the supportive nature of our community,

Your local community and campus radio station, Local 107.3 FM.