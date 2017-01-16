Announcement
Local-FM Volunteer Awards 2017
Local-FM was very happy to hold its first annual Volunteer Awards 2017 on January 14th at the Five & Dime located in Uptown Saint John! Eleven awards were delivered to our volunteer base, nine chosen by staff and two voted on by the public. Enjoy some photos from the event below as well as a list of the awards winners:
Best Spoken Word Program
The Sky Above (Ed O’Reilly)
Best Open Format Music Program
Bedroom Dancing (Jennifer Megeney)
Best Specialty Program
Vox Humana (Robert Selby)
Best New Program
Tuning In With Mandy-Lynn (Mandy-Lynn Donovan)
Best Cultural Program
Multicultural Potluck (Olena Gryshchuk, Helen Dehtiar & Renata Britez)
Legacy Award
Reverend William “Bill” Phillips (“Friday At One”)
Best Syndicated Program
The Velvet Studio (Luke Smith & Sebastien Plante)
Volunteer of the Year
(tie) Robert Selby & Ed O’Reilly
Listeners’ Choice “Best Open Format Music Program
5th Element / Dustin Howe
Listeners’ Choice “Best Spoken Word Program
FEMCORE / Various Hosts
(Photos by Michael Mohan, 2017)
Stephanie Tierney
