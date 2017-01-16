Announcement

Local-FM Volunteer Awards 2017

Local-FM was very happy to hold its first annual Volunteer Awards 2017 on January 14th at the Five & Dime located in Uptown Saint John! Eleven awards were delivered to our volunteer base, nine chosen by staff and two voted on by the public. Enjoy some photos from the event below as well as a list of the awards winners:

Best Spoken Word Program

The Sky Above (Ed O’Reilly)

Best Open Format Music Program

Bedroom Dancing (Jennifer Megeney)

Best Specialty Program

Vox Humana (Robert Selby)

Best New Program

Tuning In With Mandy-Lynn (Mandy-Lynn Donovan)

Best Cultural Program

Multicultural Potluck (Olena Gryshchuk, Helen Dehtiar & Renata Britez)

Legacy Award

Reverend William “Bill” Phillips (“Friday At One”)

Best Syndicated Program

The Velvet Studio (Luke Smith & Sebastien Plante)

Volunteer of the Year

(tie) Robert Selby & Ed O’Reilly

Listeners’ Choice “Best Open Format Music Program

5th Element / Dustin Howe

Listeners’ Choice “Best Spoken Word Program

FEMCORE / Various Hosts

(Photos by Michael Mohan, 2017)