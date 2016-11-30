Announcement

Local-FM Volunteer Awards : Listener’s Choice Poll 2016

Greetings Local-FM Friends!

We are proud to announce that we are holding our First Annual Local 107.3fm Volunteer Awards in January of 2017! As part of the awards process we are reaching out to you the listening public to vote in two special “Listener’s Choice” categories! The first category is “Listener’s Choice : Best Music Program” and the other is “Listener’s Choice : Best Spoken Word Program”. We will be tabulating the nominations from the “Listener’s Choice” categories plus giving out up to eight more awards chosen by Local-FM staff during the awards ceremony!

The voting starts today, November 30th and closes on December 31st at midnight. The awards ceremony is tentatively slated to happen on January 14th at the Five & Dime, which is a brand new vinyl record and craft beer bar located in Uptown Saint John. More details will follow in the coming weeks! In the meantime please take a moment to vote for your favourite program in the two “Listener’s Choice” categories and feel free to share with your friends, families and social media networks!

If you have any questions about the voting please contact Stephanie Tierney, Local-FM Volunteer Coordinator at : stephanie@cfmh.ca.

Happy voting!

Loading…