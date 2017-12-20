Local FM’s 107 most played albums of the year!

RT @RCMPNB: #2018 is almost here. Celebrate safely!

RT @TheEastMag: Peer Review: The Best Music of 2017 https://t.co/C060jiU9Ma https://t.co/Q7MhSDjyzl

This show is TOMORROW night at Peppers Pub! Little You, Little Me | Shrimp Ring | Russell Louder https://t.co/NDz5HZXo3E