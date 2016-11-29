New Brunswick

Local Responder : Episode #2 : Layla Rahmeh

Hey Local-FM friends!

“Local Responder” Episode #2 hit the airwaves yesterday with our second special guest Layla Rahmeh! Layla has been a volunteer of almost four years, faithfully producing a weekly program called “Here Is Damascus” for Local-FM listeners. Layla is heading out on a new life path and did her last installment of “Here Is Damascus” last week. She graced “Local Responder” with a special visit before she leaves Saint John to have a chat about her life, her radio program and Syrian culture.

“Local Responder” is a new weekly radio program which highlights our volunteer programmers by turning the microphone around to them and asking questions about their program and program aesthetic as well as interesting personal stories about what brought them to the Local-FM airwaves!

If you are a current or former Local 107.3FM programmer and would like to be a guest on the program to share your Local-FM radio stories please email Stephanie Tierney, Local-FM Volunteer Coordinator at: stephanie@cfmh.ca! The second episode is here for your listening pleasure and going forward we will be uploading each new episode as the weeks progress. Tune in next Monday, December 5th for a chat with EJ Tremblay from “The EJ Tremblay Show”. “Local Responder” airs live every Monday from 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm and rebroadcast Saturdays from 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm. Have a great week!