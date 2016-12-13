Announcement

Local Responder : Episode #3 : Jordan Vail (aka “Vail Vail Binks”)

Hey Local-FM friends!

“Local Responder” Episode #3 hit the airwaves yesterday with our third special guest Jordan Vail! Jordan has been a volunteer at Local-FM off and on for many years, and most recently (since March of this year) has been producing a weekly program called “Hipsters Hate Us” for Local-FM listeners. Jordan stopped in to the studios to chat about his love of BritPop, where he got the nickname “Vail Vail Binks” and what listeners of his radio program can expect.

“Local Responder” is a new weekly radio program which highlights our volunteer programmers by turning the microphone around to them and asking questions about their program and program aesthetic as well as interesting personal stories about what brought them to the Local-FM airwaves!

If you are a current or former Local 107.3FM programmer and would like to be a guest on the program to share your Local-FM radio stories please email Stephanie Tierney, Local-FM Volunteer Coordinator at: stephanie@cfmh.ca!

The third episode is here for your listening pleasure and going forward we will be uploading each new episode as the weeks progress. Tune in next Monday, December 19th for a chat with Mandy-Lynn Donovan from the “Tuning In With Mandy-Lynn” program.

“Local Responder” airs live every Monday from 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm and is rebroadcast Saturdays from 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm. Have a great week!