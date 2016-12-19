Announcement

Local Responder : Episode #4 : Mandy-Lynn Donovan

Hey Local-FM friends!

“Local Responder” Episode #4 hit the airwaves today with our fourth special guest Mandy-Lynn Donovan! Mandy-Lynn has been a volunteer programmer at Local-FM since June of this year producing a weekly program called “Tuning In With Mandy-Lynn” for Local-FM listeners. Mandy-Lynn brings in weekly community guests to have really interesting chats about their lives and how they contribute to the Saint John community.

“Local Responder” is a new weekly radio program which highlights our volunteer programmers by turning the microphone around to them and asking questions about their program and program aesthetic as well as interesting personal stories about what brought them to the Local-FM airwaves!

If you are a current or former Local 107.3FM programmer and would like to be a guest on the program to share your Local-FM radio stories please email Stephanie Tierney, Local-FM Volunteer Coordinator at: stephanie@cfmh.ca!

The fourth episode is here for your listening pleasure and going forward we will be uploading each new episode as the weeks progress. Next Monday (December 26th) will be a repeat of this episode on account of the holidays, but be sure to tune in Monday January 2nd for a brand new episode of “Local Responder”!

“Local Responder” airs live every Monday from 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm and is rebroadcast Saturdays from 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm. Have a great week!