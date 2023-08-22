Uncategorized

Meta blocking LocalFM on Facebook and Instagram

Hello members of the LocalFM community!

Recently, you may have heard about Meta (formerly known as Facebook) taking a significant step in Canada. They have made the decision to block all news sources in the country, affecting not only Facebook but also Instagram.

If you’re not seeing us on Facebook or Instagram, it’s because Local FM is included in their spree.



I encourage you all to reach out to our local MP, Wayne Long, to let him know how you feel about this decision.



You can learn more about this issue at https://ncra.ca/banned/

The National Campus and Community Radio Association is aware of this issue, and is advocating on our behalf.



Your voice helps as well!





As always feel free to reach out to manager@cfmh.ca with questions on this or other issues.



If you represent a local organization or group and would be interested in being added to a mailing list to hear about any major LocalFM updates: Please reach out to Brandon at the above email address.

