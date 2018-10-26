Announcement

RELEASED: Live From Local FM #1

Local FM is excited to announce the release of the debut Live From Local FM compilation! The album features nine artists from Guelph, Mississauga, Fredericton and right here in Saint John.

Local FM’s Live From Local FM project is designed to provide independent and emerging artists with the opportunity to perform live, and develop recordings at no cost. Funds gained through the EP will be reinvested in expanding on those opportunities for locally based artists! Support artists in your community today!

<a href="http://local1073fm.bandcamp.com/album/live-from-local-fm-1">Live From Local FM #1 by Local 107.3fm</a>