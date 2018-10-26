Announcement

RELEASED: Live From Local FM #1

Local FM is excited to announce the release of the debut Live From Local FM compilation! The album features nine artists from Guelph, Mississauga, Fredericton and right here in Saint John.

Local FM’s Live From Local FM project is designed to provide independent and emerging artists with the opportunity to perform live, and develop recordings at no cost. Funds gained through the EP will be reinvested in expanding on those opportunities for locally based artists! Support artists in your community today!

 

Glen Ess

October 26th, 2018

No comments

Comments are closed.


Now Playing


Twitter Feed

  • Shoutout to Robert for donating tools to us! It's the little things like having the right size of allen key that he… https://t.co/ydd3r5uqfY
    10 hours ago
  • RT @canadapostcorp: CUPW employees are conducting rotating strikes in Saint John NB and Sudbury ON today. Calgary and Sherbrooke back at wo…
    17 hours ago
  • RT @gridcitymag: Music NB have announced this year's award winners. The Hypochondriacs topped the list of winners this year taking home fou…
    1 day ago


MENU