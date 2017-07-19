Arts+Culture

Seeking UNB Saint John Students For Music Festival

Thanks in part to support from the City of Saint John’s Community Arts Funding Program administered by the Saint John Community Arts Board, Local 107.3FM is hosting a small, locally-focused, music festival from September 7-9, 2017. We are planning 3-4 shows featuring a lineup predominantly made-up of UNB Saint John students and are now seeking an expression of interest from local artists. If you are a student who can perform 30-40 minutes of original music (solo or group), please get in touch with our Station Manager, Brian Cleveland, at brian@cfmh.ca

Thanks to funding secured thus far, these shows will be 100% free and all artists will be paid. We’ll be working to solidify our lineup over the next month.