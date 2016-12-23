Arts+Culture
Spend Your 2016 Holidays With The Radio
Local 107.3FM’s Special Holiday Programming 2016
We’ve got some great holiday programming over the next three days with specials both new & old for your listening pleasure. Stay warm by your radio this week and welcome Local 107.3FM as part of your family’s traditions this holiday season.
And, if you get a little sick of holiday tunes (or from too much eggnog), we’ve got your regular mix of Canadian music from midnight to 7am every night as a refresher.
Wishing you and yours all the best between now and 2017!
December 24, Christmas Eve
7-11am: !earshot 20 – Christmas Eve Special 2015
11am-12pm: The Velvet Studio – “Being Christian and Gay”
12-2pm: DJ Tropicale Musik – Noël 2015
2-5pm: !earshot 20 – Christmas Eve Special 2016 (live!)
5-6pm: STRSTRUKK (live!)
6-6:30pm: KWIR – “Holiday Survival Guide”
6:30-7pm: Unpop – “Christmas Kisses”
7-9pm: Keggnog 2013
9-11pm: The Gothic Horror Show (live!)
11-11:30pm: Hoveland – Christmas Special 2014
11:30pm-12am: Unpop – “Christmas Twee #2”
December 25, Christmas Day
7-9am: Le zeste des artistes – Petit poême 2016
9-10am: Celt In A Twist – Contemporary Celtic Christmas Special 2016
10-11am: East Coast Countdown – Christmas Special 2016
11am-12pm: Ate Eden Show – Christmas Special 2016
12-2pm: Cheeze Pleeze – A CP Christmas 2016
2-4pm: Cool Jazz Set – Swingin In The Holidays 2016
4-7pm: Vox Humana – Christmas Specials 2016
7-8pm: Doin’ It Live – Christmas Special 2015
8-10pm: DJ Tropicale Musik – Noël 2016
10-11pm: FEMCORE – Christmas Special 2016
11pm-12am: Sunday Night Seance – Christmas Special 2015
December 26, Boxing Day
7-8am: Deadly – Christmas Special 2014
8-9am: East Coast Countdown – Christmas Special 2016
9-10am: Ska Party – Christmas Special 2015
10-11am: The Recap Sequence – “Sweet Christmas! It’s a Luke Cage Recap with Mark the Encaffeinated One”
11-12pm: NewFound Records – “Choral Christmas”
12-1pm: Democracy Now!
1-3pm: Vox Humana – Christmas Specials 2015
3-4pm: Coop’s Coup (live!)
4-5pm: NewFound Records – “Christmas Spirit”
5-7pm: The Folk Who Made The Music – Christmas Specials 2016
7-8pm: FEMCORE – Christmas Special 2016
8-9pm: Doin’ It Live – Christmas Special 2015
9-10p: Saint Jon Forward Radio (live!)
10pm-12am: Le zeste des artistes – Petit poême 2016
Brian Cleveland
December 23rd, 2016
