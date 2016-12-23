Arts+Culture

Spend Your 2016 Holidays With The Radio

Local 107.3FM’s Special Holiday Programming 2016

We’ve got some great holiday programming over the next three days with specials both new & old for your listening pleasure. Stay warm by your radio this week and welcome Local 107.3FM as part of your family’s traditions this holiday season.

And, if you get a little sick of holiday tunes (or from too much eggnog), we’ve got your regular mix of Canadian music from midnight to 7am every night as a refresher.

Wishing you and yours all the best between now and 2017!

December 24, Christmas Eve

7-11am: !earshot 20 – Christmas Eve Special 2015

11am-12pm: The Velvet Studio – “Being Christian and Gay”

12-2pm: DJ Tropicale Musik – Noël 2015

2-5pm: !earshot 20 – Christmas Eve Special 2016 (live!)

5-6pm: STRSTRUKK (live!)

6-6:30pm: KWIR – “Holiday Survival Guide”

6:30-7pm: Unpop – “Christmas Kisses”

7-9pm: Keggnog 2013

9-11pm: The Gothic Horror Show (live!)

11-11:30pm: Hoveland – Christmas Special 2014

11:30pm-12am: Unpop – “Christmas Twee #2”

December 25, Christmas Day

7-9am: Le zeste des artistes – Petit poême 2016

9-10am: Celt In A Twist – Contemporary Celtic Christmas Special 2016

10-11am: East Coast Countdown – Christmas Special 2016

11am-12pm: Ate Eden Show – Christmas Special 2016

12-2pm: Cheeze Pleeze – A CP Christmas 2016

2-4pm: Cool Jazz Set – Swingin In The Holidays 2016

4-7pm: Vox Humana – Christmas Specials 2016

7-8pm: Doin’ It Live – Christmas Special 2015

8-10pm: DJ Tropicale Musik – Noël 2016

10-11pm: FEMCORE – Christmas Special 2016

11pm-12am: Sunday Night Seance – Christmas Special 2015

December 26, Boxing Day

7-8am: Deadly – Christmas Special 2014

8-9am: East Coast Countdown – Christmas Special 2016

9-10am: Ska Party – Christmas Special 2015

10-11am: The Recap Sequence – “Sweet Christmas! It’s a Luke Cage Recap with Mark the Encaffeinated One”

11-12pm: NewFound Records – “Choral Christmas”

12-1pm: Democracy Now!

1-3pm: Vox Humana – Christmas Specials 2015

3-4pm: Coop’s Coup (live!)

4-5pm: NewFound Records – “Christmas Spirit”

5-7pm: The Folk Who Made The Music – Christmas Specials 2016

7-8pm: FEMCORE – Christmas Special 2016

8-9pm: Doin’ It Live – Christmas Special 2015

9-10p: Saint Jon Forward Radio (live!)

10pm-12am: Le zeste des artistes – Petit poême 2016