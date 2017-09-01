Arts+Culture

Staff Shake-up At Local 107.3FM

Following a search to replace our departing Station Manager, Brian Cleveland, Local 107.3FM would like to announce their replacement as Glen Swarnadhipathi. Glen joined Local 107.3FM in June as our Volunteer Support Coordinator after moving from Abbotsford, B.C. with copious volunteer, board, and programming experience at CIVL 101.7FM.

Julia Rogers, our current Community Outreach Coordinator, is transitioning into’s Glen’s Volunteer Support Coordinator role.

Julia is being replaced by Rebecca Cuevas as the new Community Outreach Coordinator. Rebecca, a PhD student at UNB Saint John with research including multimedia franchises and media outreach, has been very involved in Local 107.3FM since she started her program “Rebecca On The Radio” in December 2016.