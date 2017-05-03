Job Posting

Student Job Posting: Marketing & Promotions Assistant

Thanks to funding from Service Canada’s Canada Summer Jobs program, Local 107.3FM is seeking a student to work as our Marketing & Promotions Assistant.

MARKETING & PROMOTIONS ASSISTANT

$11.00/hr, 8 weeks, 40 hrs/wk

Job Placement: Flexible (Preferred Start Date of June 5/2017)

Application Closing Date: May 19, 2017

Job details include, but are not limited to, such tasks and responsibilities as:

– Assisting staff with funding/pledge drive planning for October 2017, including sponsorship and promotion;

– Promotion of events, programming, and activities;

– Working with staff and music department volunteers to include new album releases in our library;

– Recording advertisements, PSAs, etc.

REQUIRED SKILLS

– Excellent communicator with strong organizational and computer skills;

– Strong written and verbal communication skills;

– Self-starter;

– Marketing background;

– Experience working with a team in a volunteer environment;

This job is funded by the Canada Summer Jobs program through Service Canada which aims to provide work experiences for students. All applicants must be young people aged 15 to 30 years who are full-time students intending to return to their studies in the next school year. Applicants must also be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or person to whom refugee protection has been conferred under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act; and, be legally entitled to work in Canada in accordance with relevant provincial/territorial legislation and regulations.

All applications should be sent to the attention of Station Manager, Brian Cleveland, at jobs@cfmh.ca with a resume and cover letter. Please cite this position in the subject line.