Announcement

Student Job Posting: Music Librarian

Thanks to support from the Canada Summer Jobs program, Local FM is looking for a student to fill the position of Music Librarian.

Local FM’s extensive and ever-growing musical archives require organization and care. The Music Librarian will be responsible for ensuring that new content is carefully curated and added to the archives correctly.

Responsibilities (please note that tasks will include, but not be limited to the following):

Addressing issues of imbalance, or underrepresentation present in the archives.

Cataloging new entries to the archives.

Compiling weekly charts for publication.

Writing album reviews.

Requirements:

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Time management, and organizational skills.

An independently minded approach towards work.

Previous music review, cataloging, and curation experience an asset.

Details:

8 Weeks contract

35 Hours/Week @ $12.00/hour

Anticipated start date: Monday, May 14th, 2018

Application deadline: Friday, May 4th.

Please email resumes and cover letters to Glen@cfmh.ca.

This position is supervised by Local FM’s Station Manager, and includes training, mentorship, and frequent opportunities for feedback and evaluation.

We thank all applicants, but only selected applicants will be contacted for an interview.