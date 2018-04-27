Announcement

Student Job Posting: Production Coordinator

Thanks to support from the SEED NB program, Local FM is looking for a student to fill the position of Production Coordinator.

As a community radio station, Local FM is committed to engaging with our community of Saint John. The Production Coordinator will be responsible for developing and producing content that reflects Saint John, and the priorities of Saint John residents.

Responsibilities (please note that tasks will include, but not be limited to the following):

Producing locally reflective documentary style content.

Producing broadcast-ready material for the radio station.

Coordinating Local FM membership’s participation in productions.

Requirements:

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Time management, and organizational skills.

An independently minded approach towards work.

Previous experience with audio-engineering, editing, and recording equipment is an asset.

Details:

14 Weeks contract

35 Hours/Week @ $11.25/hour

Anticipated start date: Monday, May 14th, 2018

Application deadline: Friday, May 4th.

Please email resumes and cover letters to Glen@cfmh.ca.

This position is supervised by Local FM’s Station Manager, and includes training, mentorship, and frequent opportunities for feedback and evaluation.

We thank all applicants, but will only be accepting applications from individuals possessing a SEED voucher. Only selected applicants will be contacted for an interview.