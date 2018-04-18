Announcement

Student Job Posting: Promotions Coordinator

Thanks to support from the SEED NB program, Local FM is looking for a student to fill the position of Promotions Coordinator.

As a community radio station, Local FM is committed to engaging with our community of Saint John. The Promotions Coordinator will be responsible for engaging with local organisations, and other community stakeholders to coordinate Local FM’s support of their initiatives, as well as the completion of our own community initiatives.

Responsibilities (please note that tasks will include, but not be limited to the following):

The development of a community partnership program.

Producing promotional material for the radio station.

Coordinating Local FM’s support for, and presence at, events in Saint John.

Requirements:

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Time management, and organizational skills.

An independently minded approach towards work.

Previous marketing, graphic design, and audio-tech skills are an asset.

Details:

14 Weeks contract

35 Hours/Week @ $11.25/hour

Anticipated start date: Monday, May 7th, 2018

Application deadline: Friday, April 27th.

Please email resumes and cover letters to Glen@cfmh.ca.

This position is supervised by Local FM’s Station Manager, and includes training, mentorship, and frequent opportunities for feedback and evaluation.

We thank all applicants, but will only be accepting applications from individuals possessing a SEED voucher. Only selected applicants will be contacted for an interview.