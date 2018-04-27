Announcement

Summer Student Employment Opportunities

With the support of the SEED NB and Canada Summer Jobs program Local FM is excited to announce the following opportunities are available for students seeking employment this summer.

Currently we have three positions open, with a fourth (a coordinator for our summer Radio Camp) opening later in the summertime.
Please read through the following positions carefully before submitting an application.

Promotions Coordinator (SEED NB)
Production Coordinator (SEED NB)
Music Librarian (Canada Summer Jobs)

Glen Ess

April 27th, 2018

