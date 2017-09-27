Announcement

Welcoming Our New Programming Director

Local FM is proud to welcome our new Programming Director: Julia Rogers!

Julia will be transitioning into the role after having held two different positions at the station over the past few months: most recently in Volunteer Support and originally in Community Outreach. We’re excited to be moving forward with Julia and are confident that the station will continue to set new standards for excellent, creative content with her at the helm.

Please feel free to get in touch with our new PD about Local FM’s current programming or ideas for future content by email: julia@cfmh.ca